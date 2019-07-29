Recent Clarksburg High School graduate dies in car crash

Police think 18-year-old tyler gergler was heading to new jersey to visit family when his car struck the guardrail along the highway.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – A recent Clarksburg High School graduate died in a car crash along I-70 near Ellicott City this weekend, according to Maryland State Police and school officials.

Police think Tyler Gergler, 18, was heading to New Jersey to visit family, when his car struck the guardrail along the highway. The former student-athlete was pronounced dead when EMS arrived on scene.

The CHS principal tweeted saying Gergler “aspired to be a Marine and serve others. More importantly the core values to be good and do good lived vibrantly in his daily life.”

Clarksburg High School counselors will be available to help members of the community this week during this tough time.