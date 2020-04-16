Rapper Wale to host Redskins Virtual Draft Party

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Washington Redskins have announced that Washington D.C. native and Grammy-nominated rapper Wale will be guest hosting the Redskins Virtual Draft Party.

The rapper will join the draft party on Saturday, April 26 at 6 p.m. He will also be producing exclusive Redskins content during draft week.

“Football has always been apart of my life, as a player and a fan,” said the American rapper. “I’m honored to support D.C. and the Redskins by hosting a virtual draft during the quarantine.”

Fans can register for free to e apart of the draft party at Redskins.com/VirtualDraft.