Rape suspect charged officials are concerned there may be additional victims

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County police have charged Rockville resident William Gelfeld, age 50 with first-degree rape and assault.

The crime took place on January 25th. The Montgomery County police were notified January 27th by Fairfax, Va police that the victim came to a hospital located in Virginia but the rape occurred in Montgomery County.

After further investigation police say that the victim and Gelfeld met online. On January 25th Gelfeld invited the victim back to his house for dinner where the assault took place. The victim also reported that Gelfeld choked her.

Gelfeld was arrested Wednesday, January 29 in Rockville and is being held without bond.

Police say there is a possibility of additional victims and urge anyone with any information to come forward and call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.