Pumpkin lovers rejoice: Fall arriving early at Dunkin’

(WPRI) — Dunkin’ is gearing up for fall – introducing its fall menu and transforming several stores, for the season.

The Massachusetts-based coffee chain announced this week its pumpkin menu is arriving at stores nationwide by August 21 and includes a cinnamon sugar pumpkin latte, pumpkin-flavored coffees, and apple cider donuts and Munchkins.

Starting Aug. 14, Dunkin’ is also rebranding eight stores to Pumpkin’ – complete with new signage and decor.

The chain said at each Pumpkin’ restaurant, the first 250 guests will receive a free small hot or iced pumpkin-flavored coffee. Guests will also receive a free pumpkin-scented MUNCHKINS® lip balm, while supplies last.