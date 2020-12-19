Public reacts to Congress’ work on pandemic relief package

UNITED STATES (WDVM) — Friday was the original deadline for Congress to come to an agreement and pass the long-await $908 billion pandemic relief package, but negotiations on the floor were still ongoing at the end of the night. Lawmakers just barely avoided a government shutdown by passing a two-day extension for all government agencies.

As the nation’s representatives continued to deliberate, citizens had thoughts about the work that has been done so far and comments about some of the more well-known elements of the relief package. Namely, the recently announced $600 stimulus check. It is currently unknown who would be eligible for the possible stimulus checks, but some citizens said they felt Americans should be more responsible about accepting the money, and only take it if they are struggling severely.

“Those who need it, by all means, you should have it,” said Harold, a Smithsburg resident who did not want his last name printed. “Those who are just wasting it should give it back to the people who need it. Because there’s someone who could use more than what they’re getting.”

Other citizens weren’t as worried about which individuals will receive money and instead were more concerned with the dollar amounts.

“Give more than $600,” said Michael Cruz, a New York City resident, after hearing that the second stimulus check would possibly be half as much as the first. “There’s people out here, you know, struggling and stuff … I think that they should actually give the $600 weekly.”

Not everyone was displeased with the package. Several residents, who declined to be on camera, felt grateful that Congress was continuing to work to reach an agreement. While these residents also wished more had been done by now, they said this bill is a step in the right direction.

Congress will reconvene throughout the weekend to continue to discuss the relief package.