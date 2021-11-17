President Biden’s infrastructure bill impact on Virginia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act this week.

The 1.2 trillion dollar bill will be used to repair roads, improve cybersecurity, improve water quality, and build bridges throughout the nation. In Virginia, lawmakers will have to allocate the funds.

Virginia is expected to receive 7 billion in highways and bridges. As the funds continue to be dispersed officials say there is an opportunity for economic success.

“I think this will create hundreds and thousands of jobs nationally, and tens of thousands of jobs in Virginia just to do the build of the roads and bridges, to do the port work, to do airport expansion, to do rail expansion,” said Senator Kaine.

Virginia is expected to receive at least $1 million to support broadband access.