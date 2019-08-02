POTUS in Williamsburg

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The President traveled to Jamestown, Virginia this past week to join the commonwealth’s legislature in marking the 400th anniversary of the meeting of the very first legislative assembly in the nation.
The presidential address was not without its controversial moments.
Brie Jackson reports a number of Virginia democratic legislators along with members of the Virginia legislative black caucus boycotted the event.
