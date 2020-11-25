Police warn residents to be mindful of valuables during holiday season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — Hagerstown police are urging residents not to leave valuables in their cars or to leave their cars unlocked.

In light of the recent credit card theft in the area, police are reminding residents that there is always an uptick in crimes during this time of year.

“Unfortunately it’s something we tend to see during the holiday season,” said Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, investigative services commander for the Hagerstown Police Department. “People tend to leave things in the cars, packages, things that are valuable that are easily seen.”

City residents are encouraged to never leave valuables in their cars or in plain sight and to always lock their doors before walking away from their cars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Day of Giving Telethon

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories