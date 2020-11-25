Police warn residents to be mindful of valuables during holiday season

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — Hagerstown police are urging residents not to leave valuables in their cars or to leave their cars unlocked.
In light of the recent credit card theft in the area, police are reminding residents that there is always an uptick in crimes during this time of year.
“Unfortunately it’s something we tend to see during the holiday season,” said Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, investigative services commander for the Hagerstown Police Department. “People tend to leave things in the cars, packages, things that are valuable that are easily seen.”
City residents are encouraged to never leave valuables in their cars or in plain sight and to always lock their doors before walking away from their cars.
