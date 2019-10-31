Police search for suspects in Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are searching for two people believed to be involved in a shooting that took place Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a crash shortly after 7 a.m., near the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Dale Drive in Silver Spring.

When investigators searched the vehicles, they discovered one person inside who was shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the victim has not been released.

K-9 units are being used to search the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.