Police search for armed carjacking/kidnapping suspect

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police need help finding a suspect for an armed carjacking and kidnapping of three minors which happened in the Piney Branch area of Silver Spring Thursday.

Police said a woman parked her car with the engine still running to go to the Capital One Bank at 8740 Arliss Street, leaving two children and a teenager in the back seat of the car. The suspect then entered the car and drove to an apartment complex at the 86000 block of Piney Branch Road.

According to police, he then told the teenage victim to give him money, which she did. The victim said she saw what appeared to be a black handgun in his pocket. The 15-year-old female victim observed what appeared to be a black handgun in the suspect’s pocket.

Police said the suspect then let the minors out of the car and then fled from the area in the stolen car. The victims were not injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, six feet tall, with a slim build. He looked about 20 years old, with facial hair that included a mustache and beard. His hair was in twists. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and a black and gray backpack.

Anyone with information about this carjacking/kidnapping and/or the suspect involved is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.