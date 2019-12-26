Police looking for suspects in deadly shooting at a Denny’s

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead and police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery turned into a shooting at a Denny’s in Manassas.

Prince William County Police say they got a call for an armed robbery just before 2:30 Thursday morning. According to investigators, the two suspects, described as black men in their late teens or early 20’s and 5’10”-6’0″, walked into the restaurant and demanded property from customers and employees. During the robbery, two customers were shot. The suspects fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one has died and as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning there is no word on the other victim.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.