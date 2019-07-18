Police investigate shooting in White Oak

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM)

Montgomery County Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in White Oak that left residents frantically calling them last week Wednesday.

Officials say the incident happened on November Circle block during the night. Police add that once they arrived, blood was found on a stairwell of one of the apartments. It appeared someone was injured, however, no victims were found, they say. Witnesses claim they heard people arguing before shots were fired.

“We also ask people, urge people if you see something say something,” said Sergeant Rebecca Innocenti with the Montgomery County Police Department, “and that’s what people did in this incident. They immediately called police and said they heard the sounds of shots, then multiple witnesses stayed at the scene and were able to provide the Police Department with as much information as they could.”

Witnesses say they saw two black men leave after shots were fired, and enter a sedan before taking off. Police ask anyone who might know more about this incident to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS if you wish to stay anonymous. Or you can call investigators at 240-773-6870.