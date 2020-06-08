Police investigate a fatal crash in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Officials arrived at the area of Prince William Parkway near Golansky blvd. in Woodbridge, Va. on Sunday night around 10:30 p.m.

According to officials, Ezekiel Josiah Gales, 22 years old was traveling on Prince William Parkway and lost control of the vehicle. Officials say, the vehicle left the main road and struck a tree before it overturned. Gales was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital where he died, officials say.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash but say alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the collision.