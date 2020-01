HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)-The Hagerstown Police Department is asking for your help with identifying a man who stole from the Walmart on Garland Groh Blvd. Thursday.

Courtesy: Hagerstown Police

According to police, the man pictured above, committed theft and when confronted by employees, he revealed a handgun and fled the area on foot.

If you can identify this man, please contact the Hagerstown Police Department at 240-313-4345.