Police ask for public’s help to find a man who allegedly tried to hit officers with a car

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va., (WDVM) — Prince William County Police needs your help in identifying a man who tried to run over multiple officers.

Christopher Haynes, 27, of Manassas, Va., was approached by officers when he allegedly put his car into reverse almost hitting an officer and a police department bicycle. Haynes then put the car in drive and drove at two other officers also hitting their bikes. Officers attempted to pull him over, but he fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Haynes is wanted for 3 counts of attempted malicious wounding of LEO, 1 count of felony hit and run, 1 count of felony destruction of property, and 1 count of reckless driving.