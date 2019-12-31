Police arrest man for impersonating officials in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM)– Police officers have arrested a police impersonator in White Oak, Maryland.

Kareem Hart, 24, District Heights, Maryland

24-year-old Kareem Hart has been charged with impersonating a police officer, extortion and false imprisonment after he stopped someone in the White Oak shopping center for driving the wrong way.

According to police, Hart turned on yellow flashing lights and told the victim he would write him a $250 ticket for turning down a one-way but if the victim sent him $50 on cash-app then he would not write the ticket. The victim then sent the money to Hart, who was later arrested and sent to the central processing unit.

“There’s always a concern with these types of cases that this was not the only victim that the suspect has done this previously. So we’re asking anyone who believes he or she was a victim of this police impersonator to please come forward to the police department,” said Officer Rebecca Innocenti.

Hart is currently released on bond. Police want to remind residents that a police officer would never ask you to make a payment on your phone.