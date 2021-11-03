Plenty of cold air hanging around

Good Wednesday! The chill that we saw last night will continue this evening as temperatures will once again be near or below freezing for many locations along I-95 and east to the Tidal Potomac and the Chesapeake Bay. Overnight lows are expected to range from the upper 20s to the upper 40s. Thursday will start off sunny, but some clouds will be increasing as a storm system skirts south of the region. Temperatures will stay below normal, with highs in the 40s and lower 50s as lows drop into the 20s and 30s. Frost and freeze concerns may arise again Thursday night for locations where the growing season hasn’t quite ended. Overall, in the long run, high pressure will continue to provide quiet weather conditions into next week. Temperatures are expected to gradually climb throughout the weekend and eventually stay above normal heading into next week.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Still cold. Lows to range between 29-49 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees.

Friday: Sunny and still cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Weekend: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs around 60 degrees.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

Have a great rest of your day!