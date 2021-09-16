Pictures of alleged suspect involved in attempted bank robbery at BB&T in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police are releasing images of a man possibly involved in an attempted robbery at the BB&T at 12435 Dillingham Sq. on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Prince William County Police Department

Suspect Description:

Black male

Unknown age

Medium to heavy build

Last seen wearing a blue & gray flannel shirt, light-colored jeans, gray shoes, and a red hat

Officers responded to the bank around 4:56 p.m. on Sept. 15. The investigation showed that an unknown man entered the bank and approached the teller counter. He then passed a note implying he was armed and demanding money from the teller. Police say the suspect fled, possibly on foot, without any money.

PWC PD say there were no injuries or weapons found.

Fairfax County police assisted with a helicopter and K-9 search in the area.

The suspect was not located and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

