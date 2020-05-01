PIAA to possibly condense high school wrestling weight classes

PENNSYLVANIA (WDVM) — A proposal has been made by the PIAA Wrestling Steering Committee for a reduction in the number of weight classes for high school wrestling.

As of now, there are 14 weight classes for high school wrestling in the state of Pennsylvania. If the proposal were to be approved, the weight classes would be reduced to 13.

The changes would be to the 170, 182, 195, and 220-pound classes. They would be condensed to 172, 189 and 215 pounds. The ten other weight classes (106,113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 285) would stay the same.

There are many reasons why the PIAA would make the change. One is that many small schools do not have enough wrestlers to fill their lineups at the heavier weights. Another is for tiebreakers, as the tiebreaker could be whichever team won the most matches in the dual meet.

“I like the 13 weights,” said Chambersburg High School Wrestling Coach Matt Mentzer. “I think the biggest part of it is we host a big event where we have teams coming in from out of state. They are going to have different weight classes for that event.”

The proposal will be considered by the PIAA Board of Directors at their May 20 meeting.