PIAA to follow reopening guidelines to determine when HS sports will begin

MECHANICSBURG, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, the PIAA Board of Directors met and discussed the possibility of starting high school sports back up.

The PIAA released a statement on Thursday, where part of the statement mentioned that teams will be allowed to restart athletic activities once the governor’s office gives approval to the school’s respective counties.

Due to the governor’s red, yellow, green phases of reopening counties, the PIAA will be able to know which counties will be safe for schools to start up athletic activities.

“We want kids to be kids and play sports and be representatives to their school and community,” said the PIAA Board of Directors.

As of now, there is no set date to when schools will begin returning to having athletic activities.