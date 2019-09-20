Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano holds town hall to discuss Lyme disease

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM)– Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano held a town hall to discuss Lyme disease on Thursday.

Mastriano says the budget passed in June included a 20 percent increase in funding for Lyme education and prevention. Pennsylvania leads the nation in reported cases where Lyme is prevalent in all 67 counties in the state. The forum was put on to educate the community about the prevalence of the disease and to update the community on what is being done at the state level.

“As far as I’m concerned, I want to see action. There’s been plenty of talk, too much talk, so many cases across the state, it’s time for action. I say it’s time for Pennsylvania to lead the way and lets change history and save some lives while we’re doing it,” said Mastriano, who covers the 33rd district.

Many insurance companies only cover short-term Lyme disease treatments. Senator Mastriano says he’s working to change just that.