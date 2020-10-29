Pennsylvania Dairy Farmers provided free food to Washington County residents

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md ( WDVM ) — Despite difficult times, food bank operations are continuing their efforts to help feed individuals that are impacted by the pandemic.

Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers through the American Dairy Association are continuing to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to give away over twenty thousand pounds of food.

Organizers came together to distribute free milk, meat, and other produce to residents of Washington County.









Event coordinators say everyone must help one another so we can all get through this difficult time.

Doug Diamond, coordinator of local milk/ food drive stated:

“The goal is to help people during this difficult time by providing extra food and other resources.”

Organizers say local dairy farmers are doing their best to produce nourishing milk for families throughout the area.