Pediatrician sentenced on assault, sex offence charges

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick pediatrician has been sentenced to one year behind bars after being found guilty of assault and sex offense of a former patient.

On Monday morning, Judge William Nicklas, Jr. sentenced Ernesto Torres to one year at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Torres will serve 135 days behind bars, as the judge granted a credit of 230 days of home detention served since his May arrest.

In May, a 17-year-old victim came forward with rape allegations after a visit to the pediatrician’s practice.

Torres was ultimately found guilty of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense.