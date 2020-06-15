Pedestrian’s death under investigation after a train conductor reports possibly hitting someone

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– Just after 9 P.M., a train conductor called 9-1-1 to report possibly hitting a pedestrian on the railroad tracks that stand above the Potomac River.

According to the Sharpsburg Fire Chief Matthew Stevens, the initial investigation reveals the train was traveling from West Virginia to Maryland and the conductor wasn’t sure if they hit someone or not. When responders arrived, they searched the area under the bridge and found the victim 50-to-60 feet from the bridge. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

“We had to do a search and rescue operation and found the victim under the bridge and into the woods and we are waiting for the investigation by the sheriff’s department at this time,” said Chief Stevens. “I’m not sure of that, that’s still under investigation, not sure if he fell from the bridge or was hit by the train.”

The pedestrian’s death is still under investigation.