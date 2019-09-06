Paws hit the pool for annual doggie dip

This is the third year the doggie dip has been happening.

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM)– As people have been celebrating the end of summer, so have the dogs.

Thursday evening the paws hit the pool at Byron Memorial Park in Williamsport.

Dogs of all breeds and sizes got to jump in and go for a swim.

John Hose was there for the event with his 7-year-old springer spaniel named Boh, and says it’s his first time bringing his pooch out for a plunge.

“We live in Williamsport, we heard it was the pooch plunge, so gitty up. I’m gonna jump in and he’s going to jump in after me,” said Hose.

All the proceeds raised from the event benefit a local rescue.