Partial intersection closure: Monocacy Blvd at Riverbend Way in Frederick

Closure in effect Thursday, August 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Access to the Shops at Monocacy and First United Bank & Trust from Monocacy Blvd at Riverbend Way will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, according to the City of Frederick.

This closure is happening because the city is installing a left-turn lane signal on northbound Monocacy Blvd and is also upgrading traffic signal equipment at its intersection with Riverbend Way, said Donald Lawson, from the city’s engineering department.

Police officers with the City of Frederick will be in the area to direct and maintain traffic.

Traffic Advisory:

Notice of Partial Intersection Closure on August 29, 2019 – Monocacy Blvd at Riverbend Way/Shops at Monocacy driveway: