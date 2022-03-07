WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Parks in Washington County will soon get an upgrade to playground equipment this spring.

The new playground equipment is being funded through a $1.5 million grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as part of the local parks and playground infrastructure.

Construction will also include bathroom upgrades and new roofs on all pavilions at 5 parks throughout the county:

“A lot of our playground structures were over 20 years old. At that point, with playground equipment, they have to be inspected every year and we’re getting to the point where they need to be replaced. This grant came in at a great time to replace the structures that we need to replace,” said David Brooks, park supervisor, Washington county parks and recreation.

Washington County hopes to have construction complete before the park’s opening day, which is May 7.