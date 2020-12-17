Overnight precipitation creates icy roads, sidewalks

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland State Highway administration says overnight rain, sleet and snow from Wednesday’s winter storm has created slippery conditions. The administration warns residents to take it easy on the pavement.
The MHA said that ramps, overpasses and bridges will be especially icy, and urged drivers to keep their guard up.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue official Pete Piringer advised travelers in a tweet to “walk like a penguin,” that is, keep your center of gravity over your front foot when walking on ice. Piringer also implored motorists to take it slow and increase stopping distance on the icy roads.
