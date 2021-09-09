Overnight fire in Hood College building in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in a Hood College building early hours Thursday morning.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. in Brodbeck hall, on the 500 block of Brodbeck Drive.

Broadbeck Hall – Hood College update | bulk of the fire knocked | crews continue working on extinguishing remaining fire spots pic.twitter.com/B7LwmvgaSi — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) September 9, 2021 NOTE: Spelling of “Brodbeck” incorrect in tweet

As of the latest report, firefighters said they had the “bulk of the fire knocked” out, and had crew putting out the remaining flames. No information at this time about injuries or the extent of the damages.