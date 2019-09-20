Over 1,800 volunteers participate in Day of Caring in Washington County

This year's campaign slogan was "be the one."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The 28th annual United Way of Washington County Day of Caring took place on Thursday and the amount of support was record-breaking, with more volunteers than ever before.

This year, there were 46 non-profits, 69 residentials, 146 projects, 60 teams, over 1,800 volunteers and 111 sites.

The campaign slogan was “Be the One,” to encourage anyone to be the one to contribute back into the community.

CEO and president of United Way of Washington County, Guinn Rogers, says he has lived all over the country, but Washington County’s Day of Caring is truly unique.

“Washington county, the people who live here, the organizations and companies that are here, have the community really at heart,” said Rogers.

United Way of Washington County, Maryland’s day of caring is the single largest community service effort.