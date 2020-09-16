Organizations Nationwide Will Participate in National CleanUp Day on September 19th

MARYLAND (WDVM) — September 19th is National CleanUp Day, a day to encourage people to get up and clean their communities.

The goal is to address the issue of mismanaged waste and litter across America. The initiative is in partnership with the Earth Day Network and Keep America Beautiful.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are encouraged to clean their communities in small groups or individually.

For more information, visit the National CleanUp Day website.

