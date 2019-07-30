One person transported to hospital after tractor-trailer crash

The crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One person was taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crash at the intersection of National Pike and Greencastle Pike (Huyetts Crossroads) early Tuesday morning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer ran a red light and struck a passenger vehicle, according to Maryland State Police.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was alert and taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

