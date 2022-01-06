UPDATE: One woman is dead after rear-ending a pickup truck on Route 26

UPDATE (1/6/21 12:50 p.m.) — A woman is dead after hitting a pickup truck on Route 26 at Old Annapolis Rd. according to Maryland State Police.

The pickup truck was pulling a trailer at the time of the incident. Police do not suspect alcohol, drugs or weather were factors in this accident.

The road is now up and running.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after rear-ending a truck on Route 26 at Old Annapolis Rd. Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 10:14 a.m. For reasons unknown, a Kia Soul rear-ended a truck, according to the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

State Highway Administration is assisting with road closures. WDVM’s reporter on the scene reports Liberty Rd. is closed as of 11:15 a.m.