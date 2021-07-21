One-on-one with NASA’s Chief Scientist Jim Green on the future of space travel

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 11: The NASA logo is displayed at the agency’s booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WDVM) — If you’ve ever dreamed of exploring space, well, your dreams are getting closer to reality.

NASA’s Chief Scientist Jim Green, who has worked at NASA for the past 41 years, talks to Tasmin Mahfuz on the historic space flights of the billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, how these trips set the path for the future of space travel for your everyday average American, where things stand now with NASA’s own plans to partner up with the commercial spaceflight industry and why Bezos and his crewmates were able to enjoy 3 minutes of weightlessness and not more.

