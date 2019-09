BEALETON, Va. (WDVM) -- Since 2011, Brenda and Jim Scamordella have been adopting and fostering senior pets in need of forever homes. Their organization, Paws for Seniors, rescues older dogs and cats -- either from shelters or from owners who pass away or can no longer care for them -- and matches them with new owners. The process takes as little as two weeks.

Through donors and local partnerships, Paws for Seniors rehabilitates the animals as needed; from dental work to surgeries. At the moment, they're fostering and caring for 10 dogs...and too many cats to count.