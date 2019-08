On and off storms around to end the week

Possible showers and storms continue to the end of the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! LIKE YESTERDAY, AS WE GET INTO THE EVENING HOURS, ALL OF THE SEVERE WEATHER STARTS TO DIMINISH. IT WILL BE A MUGGY OVERNIGHT, WITH LOW TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 60S TO THE MIDDLE 70S.

THE COLD FRONT THAT BRINGS TODAY’S STORMS, WILL SLOWLY SAG TO THE SOUTH AND EAST OF THE AREA ON THURSDAY AND UNDER VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES OUR HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL DROP A BIT AND THE TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD INTO THE 80’S. EVEN THOUGH THE FRONT WILL BE TO OUR SOUTH, WAVES OF LOW PRESSURE WILL RIDE ALONG THE FRONT, SPARKING ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DURING THE AFTERNOONS. THE STORMS OVER THE NEXT COMING DAYS WILL NOR RUIN YOUR ENTIRE DAY, BUT JUST KEEP YOUR EYE TO THE SKY DURING MID AND LATE AFTERNOON. THINGS LOOK TO BECOME CLOSER TO THE SUNNY SIDE AS WE HEAD INTO THE LATTER HALF OF THE WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. STAY TUNED TO WDVM 25 FOR THE LATEST WEATHER INFORMATION.

HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND STORMS LINGER TO MID-EVENING, AND THEN PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN. SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE CLOSER TO DAWN. LOWS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 60’S AND LOWER TO MIDDLE 70’S. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

THURSDAY- FRIDAY: SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80’S.

SATURDAY: AFTERNOON T-STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY DRY, WITH ISOLATED AFTERNOON STORMS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 90.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH ISOLATED T-SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

STAY WEATHER ALERT THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING!