LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) --- Loudoun County announced on Monday that extended hours for absentee voting in Loudoun County are set to begin on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Voters will have until Tuesday, October 29, 2019, to have an absentee ballot mailed in. However, the last day voters will be able to vote in-person with an absentee ballot is on November 2, 2019.