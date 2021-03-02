Oakdale grad Percy Agyei-Obese starring for No. 1 ranked Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDVM) – A former Oakdale high school football star is making waves in the NCAA for the No. 1 team in the FCS – James Madison University.

JMU senior running back Percy Ogyei-Obese, who was previously a standout running back at Oakdale, is leading the team on and off the field.

This past weekend, the Dukes were tied with Robert Morris at halftime, 16-16. Agyei-Obese scored two crucial touchdowns, the only touchdowns of the second half for either team, to lead the Dukes to a 36-16 win.

Agyei-Obese was part of a JMU team that made it to the national championship game his freshman year and played in the game as a junior, but the Dukes lost both contests. It’s no secret what the goal is this season for Agyei-Obese and his teammates.

“We’re definitely really motivated to reach the national championship. I mean we’ve been talking about it since day one,” Agyei-Obese told WDVM. “Every year that’s always going to be our goal. And everyone’s mind is set on it. We know this year that we have to come to every game ready to play. We can’t be slacking at all and especially with this last game, it was a little bit of a wake up call.”

This year’s spring FCS football will not count toward a year of eligibility, so Agyei-Obese will be eligible to return for another season if he chooses in the Fall. But the standout running back says, he does have his sights set on a professional career eventually.

“That’s one of my goals, is to make it to the NFL,” Agyei-Obese said. “Those aspirations are still there, I’m still working towards it. And every day I go out to practice and every game it’s always in the back of my head, I want to do better each week and I want to do better each day.”