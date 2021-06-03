NOVA HS Sports: Centreville baseball, softball, girl’s soccer all get wins at home

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — It was a clean sweep on Thursday for the Centreville sports teams playing at home.

Due to the weather, baseball and softball started 30 minutes late. A tough start for the Wildcat baseball team, as they found themselves down 3-0 in the 2nd inning, but fought back to beat Oakton 6-4.

The same went for the Centreville softball team against the same team. The Cougars led 4-0 after one half inning, but the Wildcats would prevail in a shootout, 16-11.

At the stadium, the Wildcat girl’s soccer team had an easy one, defeating Lewis 6-0.

