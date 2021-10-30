NOVA High School Football Week 10 (October 29, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Week 10 action is in the books! Big matchups with playoff implications.

Chantilly at Westfield

Chantilly came into this game 5-3, and Westfield 4-4. With only one more week of regular season left, this game was big for both teams.

Westfield led 14-7 at the half. The Chargers, however, did not back down. In the 4th quarter, Chantilly scored on a Jack Griese rushing touchdown, but the extra point was blocked, leaving Westfield in the lead by one.

With one last chance with under a minute left, Griese threw a pass to the sideline that was intercepted by Joe George, ending the game. Westfield moves to 5-4, defeating Chantilly (5-4) 14-13.

South Lakes at Madison

The Warhawks, winners of seven straight, kept the streak going tonight. Another dominant defensive performance, as well as offensive excellence by Connor Barry and Alex Jreige, as Madison defeats South Lakes 34-6.

More scores from around NOVA:

Centreville 32, Oakton 20

W.T. Woodson 7, Lake Braddock 55

Alexandria City 10, South County 34

Herndon 21, Langley 33

George Marshall 10, Wakefield 14

Washington-Liberty 16, McLean 30

West Springfield 59, West Potomac 56