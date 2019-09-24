“Nothing carries over.” Maryland Men’s Lacrosse holds open practice ahead of 2020 season

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

The Maryland Men’s Lacrosse team had an open practice on Monday ahead of the 2020 spring season.

Last season ended in a heartbreaking over-time loss to Virginia in the NCAA quarterfinals, ending Maryland’s season with a 12-5 record.

This season, head Coach John Tillman will be entering his ninth season and he will have plenty of returning talent to work with as well.

The Terps will return five of their six top points scorers and will also welcome the nation’s top recruiting class.