Northern Virginia stays dry Friday, but rain returns this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! HIGH PRESSURE, WHICH HAS GIVEN US PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, WILL CONTINUE TO DRIFT OUT TO SEA GOING INTO THIS EVENING AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES FROM THE WEST. LIGHT WINDS AND CLEAR CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT COULD BRING SOME PATCHY FOG TO PARTS OF THE AREA. LOWS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 40S, AND UPPER 30S AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. FRIDAY, A COLD FRONT WILL BE SLOWLY APPROACHING OUR REGION AS HIGH PRESSURE IS CENTERED OFFSHORE. LIGHT SOUTHERLY WIND, AHEAD OF THE FRONT, WILL HELP TO INCREASE CLOUDS THROUGH THE DAY. THERE IS LITTLE TO NO MOISTURE WITH THIS FRONT, SO I AM NOT EXPECTING ANY RAIN WITH THE FRONT AS IT MOVES THROUGH OUR REGION LATE FRIDAY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT.

OVER THE WEEKEND, AN AREA OF LOW-PRESSURE WILL RIDE THE FRONT THAT STALLS NEAR OUR AREA, BRINGING US MORE WELCOME SHOWERS AND AT TIMES STEADY RAIN. THE BEST CHANCE FOR PRECIPITATION IS FORECAST TO HAPPEN OVERNIGHT SATURDAY GOING INTO THE FIRST HALF OF SUNDAY, WITH ALL THE RAIN EXPECTED TO BE THROUGH OUR AREA BY SUNDAY EVENING. IN HAGERSTOWN, THE ALSATIA MUMMER’S PARADE IN JEOPARDY WITH REGARD TO RAIN CHANCES. HAVE YOUR RAIN GEAR READY TO GO JUST IN CASE. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN SETTLE OVER OUR REGION THROUGH TUESDAY NEXT WEEK BEFORE THE NEXT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS OCCURS THROUGH OUR REGION WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOWS: 37-42. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S.

MONDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!