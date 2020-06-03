Northern Virginia resident honored by Boston Celtics as a ‘Hero Among Us’

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Northern Virginia resident Pooja Chandrashekar was honored by the historic Boston Celtics basketball franchise as a “Hero Among Us.”

Chandrashekar, a first year Harvard medical student, created much needed COVID-19 resources for people throughout the state of Massachusetts. With the help of 175 students from around the country, Pooja was able to accurately translate prevention and emergency response resources in over 40 different languages. Through this, the COVID-19 Health Literacy Project was formed.

“From past epidemics, the lack of access to health information in your native language actually places you at a higher risk of infection,” said Chandrashekar. “That was what really prompted me to start this.”

To access the fact sheets from the Health Literacy Project, go to https://covid19healthliteracyproject.com/