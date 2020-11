Northern Virginia in store for a cold night

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! RAIN AND SNOW SHOWER/FLURRY ACTIVITY WILL COME TO AN END AS SKIES BECOME MOSTLY CLEAR OVERNIGHT AND WINDS GRADUALLY DIMINISH. IT WILL BE ANOTHER CHILLY; HOWEVER; AS TEMPERATURES BY DAYBREAK LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE LOWER 20S OVER THE MOUNTAINS OF WESTERN MARYLAND AND THE WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE, TO NEAR 40 IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY. WEDNESDAY, SUNNY SKIES WILL BE SEEN AND ALTHOUGH THERE WILL BE A GUSTY BREEZE AT TIMES, WINDS WILL NOT BE NEARLY AS STRONG AS WHAT WE’VE EXPERIENCED TODAY. DAYTIME HIGHS SHOULD RANGE FROM THE 30S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE 40S ELSEWHERE. AFTER A CLEAR, COLD NIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT, THURSDAY WILL TURN SLIGHTLY MILDER, WITH CONTINUED SUNNY SKIES AND AFTERNOON HIGHS HOLDING IN THE 50S MOST AREAS.

ON FRIDAY AND HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, WE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE RAIN-FREE WEATHER AND ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES. THE MAIN QUESTION MARK IS EARLY NEXT WEEK, AS THERE REMAINS SOME MODEL DISCREPANCY WITH REGARDS TO HOW PROGRESSIVE A NEW FRONT MOVES INTO OUR AREA. AFTERNOON HIGHS AT LEAST THROUGH THE WEEKEND WILL REACH THE 60S AND COULD APPROACH 70 IN SOME LOCATIONS. OVERALL, SIGNS OF WINTER HAVE YET TO REALLY MAKE A LONG-LASTING IMPACT TO THE REGION AS WE HEAD INTO THANKSGIVING WEEK.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOWS RANGE FROM 28-32 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!