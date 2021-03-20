North Hagerstown wrestling alum Aaron Brooks wins 184-pound NCAA Title

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Penn State sophomore, and North Hagerstown High School alum, Aaron Brooks won the 184-pound title at the NCAA Wrestling Championships Saturday night.

Brooks was the number one seed heading into the tournament in St. Louis, and took down number two seeded Trent Hidlay 3-2 in the finals.

He was one of four PSU wrestlers to win an individual title this year.

“It’s a great representation of our program,” said Brooks. “Coming into the finals, going 4-for-4. All of our guys were setting the pace and coming forward. We look to win and score points.”

The sophomore finished his season unbeaten, winning his second Big Ten title, and finishing at the top of the podium at nationals.