NFL teams to hold training camps at their practice facilities

The National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell announced for the 32 teams to hold their training camps at their home facilities this summer.

Many teams in the league, such as the Steelers and Cowboys, hold their training camps every year at a specific location. The Washington Redskins are one of those teams, as they hold their training camp in Richmond, Virginia. But the reason is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs,” said Goodell.

The Redskins will hold their training camp at their facility in Ashburn.