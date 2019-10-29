Newly released dashcam footage of officer-involved crash

Morgan County, WV (WDVM)– There is newly released dashcam footage on the officer-involved crash that happened last week in Berkeley county.

Deputy Dennis Jenkins was responding to an armed robbery in the north end of Federick County, Va… When he crashed into a local business along Route 522 at the intersection of south ridge drive after swerving to dodge another vehicle.

K.C Bohrer says because of his deputy’s quick thinking, fortunately, no one else was injured.

“Watching the video Deputy Jenkins acted appropriately when confronted with a situation to avoid injury to life he actually took a risk of his own life and injury to avoid hitting another person that’s why I said its quite heroic what he did,” said Sheriff Bohrer.

The driver involved is being charged with failure to yield. There is still no word as to how fast the deputy was going.