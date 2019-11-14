New Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival theme revealed

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) – The committee for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival revealed their theme on Wednesday night for next year’s festival.

The theme and logo called “Forever Apple Blossom” was designed by the festival’s webmaster and graphic designer, Erik Zimmerman. The logo consists of the golden infinity symbol that intertwines with a wreath. According to the press release from the committee, “As long as the population of the Bloom Nation wants it and supports it, festival organizers will meet every challenge to create it.”

The new executive director, Bradley Veach, who has assumed his role this Monday, tells WDVM about his new role, “It’s super excited to be the next executive director for the Shenandoah Valley Apple Blossom Festival,” he said. “To carry on lots of tradition and introduce new ideas, I’m feeling pretty blessed about it,” he added.

The event will run from April 24th through May 3rd. For more information, you can call 540-662-3863, or visit their website at www.thebloom.com for tickets.