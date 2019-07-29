New Market discusses Main Street speeding issue

More than 200 people have joined a Facebook group aimed at enforcing a 25-mile-per-hour limit

NEW MARKET, Md (WDVM) — Neighbors in New Market are banding together to help curb what they say is dangerous speeding along Main Street.

“The issue of speeding is nearly every day,” said Kelly Jarvis.

Jarvis has lived in the town for the last four years and is the co-owner of Fit2Shine Studio that sits right on main street. She says she can hear and feel the speeding of cars just from the lobby.

“It’s very intimidating to come and park your car on main street or even in the back and walk up to the business and feel like as your walking in, you life could be in danger at any time,” Jarvis explained.

Jarvis created the Facebook page “Drive 25 on Main Street ” that now has the support of over two hundred people looking to enforce the town’s 25-mile-per-hour limit.

The group quickly caught the attention of the town council, and the issue was discussed during a meeting on Thursday.

“We’ve had 17 accidents since January [through] June 30th. We are very aware of the problem with the traffic coming through town. It’s going to take months to get this rectified,” explained Councilman Dennis Kimble.

Officials say one of the solutions is correcting current street signs through town that display a 30-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Kimble says that was the speed limit before the town claimed ownership of the road about two years ago.

“The speed limit in town right now is officially 25-miles-per-hour. Right now those signs in town still say 30 [miles-per-hour.] Now we need to go through the process of putting signs up,” Kimble said.

Officials are also researching solutions like adding flashing lights to crosswalks for pedestrian safety and calling on the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for added patrol.

“I just recently spoke to the Frederick County Sheriff and he’s assured me that he’ll make sure there’s what we need as far as speed enforcement during peak hours,” explained mayor for the Town of New Market, Winslow Burhans.

Jarvis says she’s encouraged to see the council discussing the issues and hopes to see safety devices soon.

In the meantime, she’ll continue spreading the word to drive 25-miles-per-hour.

“I’d like to create a pledge that says ‘I pledge to drive 25,’ and let people put it in their car to show that they are reminding themselves and letting their kids in the backseat remind them that they should drive safely through main street,” Jarvis said.

Town officials say they aim to install traffic safety devices by the end of the year.