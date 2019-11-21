New I-270 bridge opens

The more than 115,000 drivers who travel along this area every day should be aware of temporary signs guiding along the work zone and plan extra travel time.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Drivers heading north on I-270 will encounter a new traffic pattern entering Frederick.

Early Thursday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) opened a newly constructed bridge northbound on the highway at the MD-85 interchange onto Buckeystown Pike.

MDOT SHA officials say electronic message boards, barrels and temporary signs will be used to guide motorists through the area.

The milestone is part of a larger $87 million project to widen MD-85 and replace two bridges on I-270.

“The old northbound I-270 bridge is going to be demolished and then a new bridge will go in its place. That will eventually be the southbound side of I-270 and that will be one structure, it will be built right onto that new bridge. There’ll be some lane shifts every now and again,” explained media relations manager for MDOT SHA, Charlie Gischlar.

The entire project is estimated to be completed by the beginning of 2021.